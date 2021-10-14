Eugenie Levin Sells 5,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $23.43 on Thursday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $193,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

