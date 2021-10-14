Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the September 15th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
EUCMF remained flat at $$24.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Eurocommercial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
About Eurocommercial Properties
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.