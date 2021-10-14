Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the September 15th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EUCMF remained flat at $$24.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Eurocommercial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About Eurocommercial Properties

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

