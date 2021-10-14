Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERFSF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

