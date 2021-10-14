EventChain 1-Day Volume Tops $31,725.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $525,008.50 and $31,725.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00215162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

