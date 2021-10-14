Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,298 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $109,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

