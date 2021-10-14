Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVFM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

