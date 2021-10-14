eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,741,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,781,200.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,629,200.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

