Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,700 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.54 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.90. The firm has a market cap of $915.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.