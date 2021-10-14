Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FTHM opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.60. Fathom has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $63,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,225 shares of company stock worth $1,569,195 in the last 90 days. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

