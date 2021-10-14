FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FDX opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.69 and a 200 day moving average of $280.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

