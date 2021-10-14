Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, an increase of 1,111.3% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GRFFF opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.