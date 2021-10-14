Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.80 Per Share

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FAS opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values has a 12 month low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.09. The firm has a market cap of £357.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.