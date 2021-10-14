Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.80 Per Share

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:FAS opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values has a 12 month low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.09. The firm has a market cap of £357.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.
Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile
