Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.50 ($87.65).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

FIE stock remained flat at $€56.40 ($66.35) during trading on Friday. 88,294 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.41. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

