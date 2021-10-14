Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

FOA stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Graham Fleming purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johan Gericke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

