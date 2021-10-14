Financial Analysis: Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) versus Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Luokung Technology and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luokung Technology and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00

Perficient has a consensus price target of $118.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luokung Technology and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.26 million 20.42 -$39.87 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 6.80 $30.18 million $2.04 61.93

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

