FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,919,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,919,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,883,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $9,911,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $7,298,000.

Shares of FSRX stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

