First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 228.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

