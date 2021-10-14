First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $207.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

