First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DALI opened at $25.19 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.