First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 1,535.8% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

FTXO stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.