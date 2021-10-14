First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

