FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FANDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

