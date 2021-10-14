FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:FANDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. FirstRand has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
FirstRand Company Profile
