Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSR. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Fisker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Fisker stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

