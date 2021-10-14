Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

