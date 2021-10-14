Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.12.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
