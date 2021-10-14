Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 121,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

