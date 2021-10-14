Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.50

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 39916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.