Fmr LLC Buys 298,854 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,854 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $277,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

