Fmr LLC Has $256.41 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $256,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $47.78 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

