Fmr LLC Has $280.87 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,514,757 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Credicorp worth $280,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credicorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Credicorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.