Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $240,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

