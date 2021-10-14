Fmr LLC Purchases 221,036 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $234,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARES opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

