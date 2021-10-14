Fmr LLC Sells 5,090,099 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,828,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,090,099 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $245,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.