Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,949 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.31% of LPL Financial worth $250,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

