Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 180,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,323. Fobi Ai has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73.
Fobi Ai Company Profile
