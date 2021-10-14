Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 180,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,323. Fobi Ai has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73.

Fobi Ai Company Profile

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

