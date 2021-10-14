ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FORG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.