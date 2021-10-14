Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $125,069,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

