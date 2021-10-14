Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $172.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $125,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

