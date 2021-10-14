Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Denny’s worth $132,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $205,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

