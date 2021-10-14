Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of Rockwell Automation worth $157,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,788,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $299.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.