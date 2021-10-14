Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $159,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $7,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

