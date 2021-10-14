Franklin Resources Inc. Has $143.89 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,873,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,457 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $143,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 227,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

