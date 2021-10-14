Franklin Resources Inc. Has $165.92 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.16% of PVH worth $165,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.