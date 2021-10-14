Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $139.42 Million in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,782,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,420,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.74% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $36.77 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

