Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.06 on Monday. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of 143.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

