Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

