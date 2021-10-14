Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
