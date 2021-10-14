FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.40. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 18,046 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

