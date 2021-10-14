Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.38

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 21323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

