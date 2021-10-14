FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FTPA stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.15.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTPA. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,640,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.