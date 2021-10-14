Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 74.3% in September

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BHAT stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

