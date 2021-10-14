Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.78. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 240 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.